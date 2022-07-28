FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club will hold its annual yard sale to benefit Camp Merrick in Nanjemoy on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 160 E. Main St.
The camp is located on 320 acres on the shores of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland. It is owned and operated by the Lions Clubs of District 22-C and funded by Lions Clubs in the Washington, D.C. and Delmarva area, grants, private donations and rentals.
The weeklong camping experience is for children ages 6 to 16 who are diagnosed diabetic type 1 and children who are hearing or visually impaired. The camp can also accommodate organizations and businesses seeking to coordinate off-site team-building sessions or retreats.
The yard sale proceeds are split with half to benefit the camp and the remainder for other Lions projects. Donations can be sent to Frostburg Lions Club, P.O.Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532 with a Camp Merrick notation on the check.
Call 301-689-6776 for more information.
