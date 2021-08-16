FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club will hold its annual yard sale Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 160 E. Main St.
“This event is becoming one of our best fundraisers,” said Linda Baker, club president. “The way things have been with COVID, we are really hurting for funds.”
The Lions’ biggest fundraiser, the annual basketball tournament, hasn’t taken place for two years because of the pandemic.
Lions have collected donations for the sale from over 15 families and friends. Funds raised will help to supplement the ongoing work of the club from eyeglass purchases to scholarships for Mountain Ridge students.
Lions will be on hand to assist with purchases if needed. For additional information, call 301-689-6776.
