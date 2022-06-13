FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club will hold a collection for the Children’s Clothes Closet sponsored by Mountain City Church.
The collection is set for June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frostburg Freeze, 225 W. Main St.
Children’s clothes should be clean and in good repair and packed in plastic bags. Sizes from newborn to teen are needed as well as seasonal clothing for next winter.
All clothing is provided to those in need free of charge.
The goal is to collect 1,000 pieces of children’s clothing.
Mountain City Church is located at 19 Beall St. The entrance to the closet is on the Charles Street side of the church.
The Children’s Clothes Closet is open the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for anyone in need of children’s clothing.
Families can call or text 484-995-7944 in the event of an emergency or contact the Mountain City Church at 301-689-6332.
For more information, call 301-689-6776 or 484-995-7944.
Donations can be mailed to Frostburg Lions Kids Clothes, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532.
