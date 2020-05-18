Little Orleans native Carter named superintendent of national monument in Nevada

CUMBERLAND — Little Orleans native Derek Carter has been selected by the National Park Service to serve as the superintendent of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument near Boulder City, Nevada, starting June 7.
Carter is the chief of administration for Lassen Volcanic National Park in California.
He serves as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves as a special operations planner at U.S. Army Special Operations Command in North Carolina.
“Through his National Park Service and military experience, Derek has a history of forging strong partnerships to accomplish common goals,” said National Park Service Regional Director Stan Austin. “Tule Springs Fossil Beds is fortunate to have so many great partners who eagerly support this fairly new park, and now with Derek at the helm, they can work together to accomplish great things.”
Carter oversees Lassen Volcanic National Park’s partnership program and cooperative agreements, along with the park’s budget, procurement, information technology and human resources.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as the superintendent of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument. This assignment is an exciting opportunity to work closely with partners, volunteers and the surrounding community to enhance park experiences and recreational opportunities,” said Carter.
Carter previously served as a regional fleet and equipment replacement program manager for the National Park Service, a nonprofit director of development of the Unquiet Professional, a Junior Officer Leadership Program candidate for General Electric Oil & Gas in Houston and an active duty U.S. Army officer. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts in geography from Virginia Tech.
A 2001 graduate of Fort Hill High School, he is the son of Danny Carter, Ridgeley, West Virginia, and Harriet Carter, Little Orleans.
