OAKLAND — The Little Yough Summer Music Festival continues Aug. 11 with The Wilson Springs Hotel.
The family-friendly, free concerts are held at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion. D’s Eats will open at 6 p.m. and the performances begin at 7 p.m.
The Wilson Springs Hotel is a high-powered country and bluegrass band based in Richmond, Virginia. The band combines traditional country and western swing, bluegrass, folk and rock to create a unique sound.
The Wilson Springs Hotel is currently on tour with their second album “Old Thoughts & Memories.”
The festival has funding support from the Garrett County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and partners with WKHJ 104.5.
For additional information about the concert series, visit oaklandmd.com/ly-schedule.html.
