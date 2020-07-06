OAKLAND — The town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association have decided to cancel the 2020 Little Yough Summer Music Festival, originally scheduled on Friday evenings from July 10 to Sept. 4.
After continuous monitoring of the situation with COVID-19 and thorough consultation with local government and health officials, organizers of the concerts received a recommendation from the Garrett County Health Department dated June 23 that strongly discouraged holding the event this year during such an unprecedented global situation.
“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to those who look forward to this event every year and it was an extremely tough call to make,” Nicole McCullough, Oakland’s business coordinator, said in an emailed news release.
Begun in 1996, the free concerts were traditionally held every Friday evening July through September at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion on Town Park Lane.
