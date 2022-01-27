The nurse ran out of the room yelling for the doctor. The doctor burst through the door with a machine and started ripping my shirt off placing all the sticky pads for an EKG. Needless to say, I was terrified.
I had come in for dizziness. The nurse looked at me with giant eyes, asking if I drove myself or someone was with me.
I stated that I drove myself. “Holy cow! You barely have a blood pressure!”
Eventually, I was given the option of staying in the hospital or two weeks in bed at home until bloodwork came back.
I opted for my own bed. This was 1997, the beginning of a journey that I am still riding like a bucking longhorn steer today.
The diagnosis was severe mono. Swollen glands that kept me in tears, yellow jaundice eyes and no mobility. What does this have to do with lupus, you ask? Most people with lupus have had mono at some point in their life.
Lupus is different for every individual, but the facts remain the same. It is an autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. Having lupus and being autoimmune means that your immune system that is supposed to fight infections is, in fact, attacking your healthy tissue.
If you are autoimmune, your body is completely opposite the rest of the world’s population. Seriously, it is.
“Your immune system is the network of cells and tissues throughout your body that work together to defend you from viruses, bacteria and infection.
It tries to identify, kill, and eliminate the invaders that might hurt you,” according to the National Institutes of Health.
This month’s lupus FYI:
Do not boost your immune system
Think before using herbal or natural supplements. The very thing that well-meaning friends and family recommend very well may kill you. We do not want our immune systems stronger and more active to attack our healthy cells and tissues.
My rheumatologist, Dr. Michelle Petri, head of the Johns Hopkins Lupus Center, told me that a couple of foods known to cause lupus to become more active are garlic and alfalfa sprouts. I love garlic but stay away from it. No problem avoiding alfalfa sprouts (wink).
My hope for writing about lupus is to be a help to you, a friend and information expert (if I don’t know I will find out) regarding lupus.
Kathy Leatherman of Oakland works at Garrett County Community Action and was diagnosed with lupus in 2008. Write to her at livingwithlupuskl@yahoo.com.
