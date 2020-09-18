Living Word church honors pastor, wife
CUMBERLAND — The congregation of Living Word Lutheran Church celebrated the 40th wedding anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Mark Dill, and Susan Dill with a card shower.
The gift bag of cards was presented during the worship hour Sept. 6, the date of their anniversary, by Eleanor Stotler, church council president.
At the same service, 19 quilts were blessed and taken to Cumberland Health Care on Winifred Road by Stacey McIntosh. Phyllis Alban originated the quilt mission project five years ago and they have made 629 quilts for local organizations.
Since the beginning of the virus, a monthly benevolence of gift cards was given to a nursing center, hospital, police and sheriff’s offices in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties, local food pantry and Samaritan’s Purse twice for hurricane victims in Louisiana.
Gift cards presented to the organizations were for their employees who were affected by the pandemic
