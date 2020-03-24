Living Word Lutheran installs council

CUMBERLAND — Living Word Lutheran Church, 800 Hill Top Drive, recently held the installation of council members. The Rev. Mark Dill officiated at the induction of new members Tanya Palmer, Bobby Huff, Kathy Rosenberger, Kim Henson and Gene Cave.
Members who were replaced due to an expired term or other circumstances were Dick Keller and Dave Larrick. Eleanor Stotler and Joe McIntosh remain for a second three-year term.
Remaining members Greg Lewis, Mike Mclntosh, Lori Squires, Don Squires and Terry Robb renewed their membership at the installation.
Stotler was reelected as president, along with Robb, vice president; Palmer, secretary; and Squires, treasurer.
It was noted that three generations are serving on the council with Joe McIntosh, his son Mike and Mike’s daughter Palmer.
Ministering team officers are Rosenberger, nurturing; Joe McIntosh, sharing; Huff, stewarding; and Henson, celebrating.
