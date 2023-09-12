CUMBERLAND — Local agencies will receive their share of more than $11.5 million in federal highway safety grants for organizations across Maryland as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. The federal funds will be distributed Oct. 1 by the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office to 85 agencies, organizations and programs.
Funding will include $12,500 for the Allegany County sheriff’s Office; $3,000 for Cumberland Police Department; $2,800 for Frostburg Police; $113,00 for Garrett County Liquor Board; and $4,000 for Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
“These investments are critical to building and maintaining a safe, reliable and efficient transportation system in Maryland,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “Our administration is committed to partnering with local governments, officials and advocacy groups to reduce roadway injuries and fatalities and to ensure that highway safety remains a top priority across the state.”
Funds awarded this year may be used for traffic safety initiatives and are allocated based on crash data for each county or organization. The federal grants are in addition to state funded grants with $1,000 for Cumberland Police and $40,000 for the Garrett County Commission.
The highway safety funds announced will be used for initiatives to increase the use of seat belts in all seats; prevent impaired, aggressive and distracted driving; increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats; support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws; and increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.
In 2022, there were 564 traffic deaths on Maryland roadways, including 137 pedestrians and 11 bicyclists. This year, there have already been 419 traffic deaths, including 96 pedestrians. Police reports continue to show speed, impairment and inadequate or improper seat belt use as the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.