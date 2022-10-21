CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland is hosting an art exhibit titled “Hither and Yon: The Last 25 Years of Daniel F. Jimerfield” in the Hazen Gallery through Dec. 9.
Born in Cumberland and raised in Frostburg, Jimerfield has taught elementary art locally for the last 12 years. Having lived in such diverse locations as Wellington, New Zealand; Nashville, Tennessee; and Honolulu; all influenced his artwork as well as instruction received at ACM. Professor Robyn Price encouraged Jimerfield as a student from 1994-1996 and later as an art appreciation instructor from 2008-2009.
The Honolulu Academy of Arts named Jimerfield an Artist of Hawaii 2004. Jimerfield’s artwork has appeared in coffee table books such as “The Art of Modern Rock” by Paul Grushkin and “Hatch Show Print: The History of a Great American Poster Shop” by Paul Kingsbury, Jim Sherraden and Elek Horvath.
