HAGERSTOWN — An exhibition of works by international sculptor and painter Hilmar Gottesthal, “Circumspect,” may be viewed at the Washington County Arts Council, 34 S. Potomac St., through March 30.
The exhibition will include several paintings that reflect on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as “The Lost Year,” “Times Have Changed” and “Virus Catcher,” along with various marble, wood and stained-glass sculptures as well as squid ink drawings, watercolors and oils.
Gottesthal, who was born in Austria, graduated from the University of Vienna and the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, winning the two highest art awards, and then his interest in Byzantine art took him to Istanbul. He spent 15 years in Turkey and also lived 15 years in Greece after an exhibition in Athens where they made a television movie of his life as an artist.
With a rich history of exhibitions around the world in Paris, London and Hamburg, he was an artist in residence for Berkeley School for the Arts painting archaeological sites around Oaxaca, Mexico, and in the provinces of Tabasco, Chiapas and Yucatan. The resulting works were shown at the Governor’s Palace in Oaxaca.
Gottesthal has exhibited in Vienna, where he has work in several museums, including The Belvedere and Albertina. He also has work in Ephesus Museum and the Bodrum Nautical Archaeological Museum in Turkey. He was the guest artist at the annual Cultural Festival at the historic Ephesus ruins for six years. When he left Turkey in 1994 after a retrospect show at the capital, they awarded him a medal for his cultural contributions.
“My choice of subjects is decided by circumstances (that) are very often are beyond my planning,” he said. “I am an instrument and try to be wide open to receiving information of events around the globe. My main interest is trying to search out positive elements and I choose building blocks for future enlightenment. This is why I paint.”
The oil painting “Universal Man,” included in this exhibition, reflects on “Black Lives Matter” and a just completed oil, “Democracy Prevails,” comments on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Gottesthal’s art reviews remark upon his unique style, and his complex pointillist and sometimes mosaic-like work. In 2015, he had an exhibition of his sculptures and stained glass at the Gilchrist Museum and in 2018 a retrospect of his work, “Half a Century of Art,” at the Allegany Arts Council Saville Gallery.
Now a U.S. citizen, Gottesthal resides with his photographer wife, Penny Knobel-Besa, in Flintstone on a mountain ridge across from their woodland gallery, Sanctuary Studios, where guests are always welcome. The Washington County Arts Council gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required when visiting and there is a virtual gallery of the show available at www.washingtoncountyarts.com.
