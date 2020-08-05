PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County Arts Council Inc.’s Local Visual Artists’ Exhibit will be open during selected dates in August and September at the Landes Arts Center, 18 Mountain View St.
More than 130 works, including paintings, quilts, carved gourds, bead art and multimedia by adults and students, can be viewed. The exhibit is curated by Marci Beyersdorfer.
Masks are required in the building.
Exhibit hours are 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, 19 and 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 23 and 30.
Weekend hours are noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The exhibit will be closed Sept. 13.
The last day of the exhibit will be Sept. 30.
Donations are requested from nonmembers. For more information, call 304-257-4891.
