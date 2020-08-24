CUMBERLAND — Under the pen name Emily Irons, a Cumberland author recently published a fictional drama/mystery novel titled “Brotherly.”
The story is centered around Olivia Deveraux, a young girl with a mysterious childhood shrouded by secrecy. Accustomed to hearing falsehoods and a story about a head injury resulting from a bicycle mishap, Olivia couldn’t trust her own memory. As Olivia grows older and her guardian becomes ill, she is sent to work for the family physician only to discover that the man she has come to love and marry not only knows her secret past but holds secrets of his own.
Irons is completing the second book of the “My Scream” series.
The second novel release date is estimated to be in January. “Brotherly” is available on Amazon.
