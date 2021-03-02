CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Writers’ Association selected the following submissions to its Notable Maryland Authors series for February for publication, based on writing about nature.

Author: Brett Dimaio, Cumberland

Spend the night in a fire tower. It’s recycled and still maintained. I trust that someone, somewhere is still watching the forest some other way that involves less people and less effort — something efficient — probably a satellite blasted to orbit, using enough fuel to cut the grass around the fire tower for a thousand years.

Author: Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

The Birds and the Bees

Fifth-grader Joe Anthony enjoyed hiking alone outside his small town. He especially liked wending to a small spring-fed polliwog pond deep in the hemlocks.

One day, he heard strange, clearly human, hums from the pond shore. He silently approached the spring and espied a frenzied teenage couple “in flagrante.” He watched for some moments then bolted home.

Joe Anthony found his father, nursing a Pabst, watching the seventh game of the 1960 World Series on the big Philco.

“Hey, J.A., missin a great game here. You been out knocking around in the woods again? Good on you, son. You can learn a lot in nature. You betcha.”

Joe Anthony nodded, grinned and thought, “You betcha.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video