CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Writers’ Association selected the following submissions to its Notable Maryland Authors series for February for publication, based on writing about nature.
• Author: Brett Dimaio, Cumberland
Spend the night in a fire tower. It’s recycled and still maintained. I trust that someone, somewhere is still watching the forest some other way that involves less people and less effort — something efficient — probably a satellite blasted to orbit, using enough fuel to cut the grass around the fire tower for a thousand years.
• Author: Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
The Birds and the Bees
Fifth-grader Joe Anthony enjoyed hiking alone outside his small town. He especially liked wending to a small spring-fed polliwog pond deep in the hemlocks.
One day, he heard strange, clearly human, hums from the pond shore. He silently approached the spring and espied a frenzied teenage couple “in flagrante.” He watched for some moments then bolted home.
Joe Anthony found his father, nursing a Pabst, watching the seventh game of the 1960 World Series on the big Philco.
“Hey, J.A., missin a great game here. You been out knocking around in the woods again? Good on you, son. You can learn a lot in nature. You betcha.”
Joe Anthony nodded, grinned and thought, “You betcha.”
