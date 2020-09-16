SCHELLSBURG, Pa. — Self-published author and poet Michael Kelso talks about the downfall of professional football in his new novel titled “Endzone.”
“Endzone” is the first young adult novel from Kelso, as the author of a published crime fiction novel and several self-published horror short story collections delves into the world of sports by exploring the seemingly dark side of professional football. The novel centers on the friendship of an American football player with a 12-year-old football fan, Billy Watkins, and how their relationship exposed young Billy to the darker side of the sport.
American football has broken all barriers, conquering territories across international borders to become one of the most popular games in the world. The novel might attract controversies, as it talks about the downfall of professional football and a side of the game that is seemingly oblivious to the public. “Endzone” is particularly unique as it considers the current uproar of pro football players using their profession as a political platform and the fans’ backlash at it.
“Endzone” aims to play off the current dissatisfaction with pro football, speaking to both young fans who still like football and also older fans who have grown weary of the politicizing of the sport and the actions of those who are pushing their agenda onto fans.
“Endzone” is available across several online platforms and can be purchased at https://geni.us/rQP2bDZ. The book also has a fan page on Facebook.
Kelso is a former corrections officer who has won several horror writing awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.