CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Writers’ Association selected the following submissions to its Notable Maryland Authors series for April for publication, based on writing roman noir fiction.
• Author: Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
Fancy
Fancy came off shift and left GSpot, the sketchiest bar on Baltimore’s Block. Rog, a stevedore and a Fancy regular, held the door.
“ Yo, Fancy, get back in there. Been dreamin of you all day.”
Fancy smiled, “ Sorry, hon, gotta bounce. Cinnamon’s dancing. She’ll put a grin on that handsome mug.”
Roger, a good tipper, pouted. “ You’re my favorite.”
Fancy couldn’t be late for data science class again. She wanted to quit dancing, get a job with regular hours and benefits. Fancy had two little boys, by two daddies, both dead.
She needed to mother her babies. She needed to kick the crack.
• Author: Penny Knobel-Besa, Flintstone
Last Chance
Cigarettes! Stake out with nothing to inhale but rank marsh odors and nasty gnats. Patience. Yeah, I’m out of that too. Humph, reminds me I need to buy Sam a “sorry I slugged you bottle” when I get back to the office. Broken noses heal pretty fast but that fractured skull might take a while. She should have dropped that guy when I said. For an ex-wife she hasn’t been a bad partner up until now. Sitting in this row boat in the middle of nowhere waiting for her boyfriend is the last chance I’m giving her. Where’s my piece?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.