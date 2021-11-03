City composer’s piece to be debuted
CUMBERLAND — Composer Eric Kitchen’s “Agnus Dei” will be premiered by The Choral Arts Society of Washington at The Golden Hour on Nov. 13. Performances will take place at 4 and 8 p.m at Live! at 10th & G.
The Choral Arts Chamber Singers will perform alongside John Corigliano’s setting of the Dylan Thomas poem “Fern Hill.”
In 2000, Kitchen, of Cumberland, wrote “The Olney Avian Verse,” which appeared on soprano Deborah Sternberg’s Naxos recording “Birds of Love and Prey,” winner of the 2021 DC WAMMIE award for best classical album.
For tickets, visit https://choralarts.org/the-golden-hour.
