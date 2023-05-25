CUMBERLAND — The Bikes for the World local collection handed over 147 bicycles to be added to a shipping container and sent to one of many overseas nonprofit partnering agencies, Coordinator Valerie Van Hollen reported.
“Each year, I am amazed that this area has so many bikes to donate,” Van Hollen said.
“These partners refurbish bikes and, affordably, get them into the hands of those who use them for transportation to school, work or health care.”
Volunteers from the Western Maryland Wheelmen bike club worked from 9 a.m. into the afternoon to process bikes for shipping. Lunch was donated by UPMC Western Maryland.
Bikes for the World Director Taylor Jones visited the Village Bicycle Project in West Africa and learned the importance of bicycles on the local economy.
He also learned that their mechanics value bikes and bike parts from the U.S. The quality of rubber and metal is far better than what they source locally.
The next bike collection will be held May 18, 2024.
For more information, contact Pamela McCormick at 301-606-4734 or visit bikesfortheworld.com.
