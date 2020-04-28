CUMBERLAND — Local community member and senior vice president of the ladies auxiliary to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Donna Struntz recently reached out to Julia Miltenberger, an area seamstress, for help with making face masks.
Miltenberger jumped on board and within a matter of a month, 3,899 masks were made and donated. The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services was first on their list with a donation of 200 masks. Then came UPMC Western Maryland, area nursing homes, senior centers and volunteer fire departments. Donations were made by many area citizens Vicki and Doug Macy, Marlee Ort Ulm and Larry Brock donated T-shirts to be made into masks.
Cindy Valentine donated a sewing machine to local business owner Maggie McCarty to teach young girls in her family how to sew. Nancy Robinson lent her sewing machine and Nancy Friedenberg helped pick up and drop off masks to the local hospital.
Struntz donated her vacation time to learn a new skill and cut and sewed masks and coordinated efforts to give to all those in need. Missy Cook, Missy Yvonne Fazenbaker, Mindy Wilkinson, Linda O’Haver, Ivana Raucci, Beth Davis, Jeannie Morris, Cathy Carder and Barb McCrea all helped sew masks for those in need.
In addition, 80 ear savers made by Shayne Musick were donated to the frontline staff at UPMC Western Maryland.
Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation, help sew or to request a mask, contact Struntz at 240-727-0312 or donnastruntz@atlanticbb.net.
