Experimental Aircraft Association chapter to meet
CUMBERLAND — Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, on July 24 at 6 p.m.
Members of the group will discuss a breakfast that will be held on July 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 rules will be followed at the meeting and the meal, according to chapter spokesperson Katie Kight. “We encourage all members to attend,” she said.
For more information, contact Kight at 301-238-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.