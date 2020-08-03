CUMBERLAND — The University of Maryland Extension Office in Allegany County has implemented new protocols for office visits and face-to-face consultations both in the office and in the field.
All visits and consultations must be prescheduled, a mask must be worn during the appointment and social distance is to be maintained. Consultations are taking place outside the building. Visitors may stay in their vehicle to meet with staff in the parking lot.
For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 301-724-3320. Educators can be reached by email: Sherry Frick, sfrick@umd.edu, agriculture and home gardening; Jesse Ketterman, jketterm@umd.edu, personal finance management; Lacie Ashby, lashby@umd.edu, 4-H and youth development; Jessica Mellon, jmellon2@umd.edu, STEM and robotics; Ashby Ruddle, aruddle@umd.edu, nutrient management; and Lisa McCoy, lmccoy@umd.edu, nutrition and food safety.
Free consultation by phone and email is still available in all program areas. Free online educational programs are being offered for stress management, forestry management, farm succession planning and robotics. Additional online courses will be offered in the fall.
For more information about services, call 301-724-3320, email jonireed@umd.edu or visit extension.umd.edu/allegany-county.
