CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced an additional $2 million in conservation assistance for livestock farmers to install best management practices to manage manure more efficiently and protect water quality in local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.
Farmers in Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford and Washington counties are eligible.
The funding is part of a five-year Regional Conservation Partnership Program agreement awarded in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Maryland’s proposal was developed to help the state meet its agricultural nutrient reduction goals by providing farmers with additional resources to improve their management of manure.
The application period runs through Jan. 20. Conservation practices funded by the agreement include stream protection and barnyard management practices that improve water quality.
Maryland farmers can contact their local soil conservation district to get projects evaluated and ranked following NRCS standards.
Visit MDA’s website for additional information on conservation programs.
