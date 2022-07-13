CUMBERLAND — The Maryland FFA Association honored members and supporters during the 94th Maryland FFA State Convention held at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds.
North Garrett FFA member Rileigh Lowdermilk was one of six members from five chapters who earned the American FFA Degree, the highest achievable in the national organization.
North Garrett members Kyle Chaney, Alexandria Crayton and Dustin Keller and Oakland members Mariah Klotz and Lilah Schmidt were among 39 members from 13 chapters who earned the State FFA Degree by completing 360 hours of agricultural education instruction, productively investing $1,000 or 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program and demonstrating leadership abilities above the chapter level.
Klotz also received the State Star Farmer award.
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, through the Maryland FFA, provides teacher workshops, scholarships, grants, mobile labs and showcases and revenues from the Ag Tag license plate sales to promote the understanding and appreciation of the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives.
The Maryland FFA Association has 2,000 members in 42 chapters throughout the state. For more information, visit www.mdffa.org or contact Naomi Knight at nknight@maefonline.com.
