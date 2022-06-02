FROSTBURG — “Lovers Leap,” an award-winning, original short film written and directed by local filmmaker Ethan Romaine, will premiere at the Palace Theatre on June 17 at 7 p.m.
Since his early teenage years, Romaine has written screenplays about his native Allegany County. While studying film and TV and dramatic writing at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, he was able to produce “Lovers Leap” as a thesis film made by a crew and cast of both New York City and Maryland-based artists.
“Lovers Leap” tells the story of a teenage boy who sets out on a float trip down the Potomac in order to win over his crush, but when everything that can go wrong does go wrong, his manhood is put on the line. It is a romantic comedy reminiscent of the coming-of-age movies that made Romaine want to make movies as a kid. Viewer discretion is advised due to language and brief alcohol/drug use.
Produced by Logan Delgado and Kelly Drake, the short film has been an official selection at five film festivals around the country, including the Maryland Film Festival in Baltimore and Cinema on the Bayou in Lafayette, Louisiana, where it won the Audience Choice Award. The film stars Matt Heyda, Allie Vazquez, Nathan Vincenti, Laine Philipps and Kyle Portela.
The premiere will be hosted by entertainer Sam Guyton with a short behind-the-scenes documentary and a Q&A with the stars and makers of “Lovers Leap” in addition to the screening of the film. The event will feature a short performance from Into the Fog, an award-winning bluegrass band from North Carolina. Tickets are available at loversleap301.com and will be sold at the door.
Ticket-holders will be admitted to the Deep End Brewery for a discounted price where Into the Fog will be performing.
