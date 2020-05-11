Constitution Park to reopen today
CUMBERLAND — Constitution Park will reopen May 11 after Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced some outdoor activities could resume under Maryland’s stay at home order.
The opening is intended to allow individuals and families the opportunity to engage in outdoor exercise.
• Tennis courts will reopen and participants should maintain social distancing. Restrooms will be open for hand washing only.
• Playgrounds will reopen, however, caution should be taken if parents allow children to play on the playground. Maintain social distancing with no more than 10 people at the playground at any given time. Restrooms will be open for hand washing only.
• Access to the dog walk area (Executive Drive) will be open.
The Legislative Loop Area (Grove 4) will remain closed due to current renovation projects, including restrooms and new playground equipment installation. Covered pavilions and gazebos will also remain closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.