CUMBERLAND — Officers from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Frostburg Police and the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack have been designated as traffic safety specialists by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.
Nearly 100 officers were honored statewide for attaining distinct levels of experience, training and proficiency in highway safety and traffic enforcement methods and procedures.
The TSS program is a collaborative effort of the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association.
“Enforcement plays a critical role in our efforts to eliminate deaths on Maryland roadways and I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners who are committed to helping the state achieve that goal,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We rely on our officers to ensure motorists are buckling up, driving sober, staying alert and maintaining appropriate speeds.”
“The partnership we have with law enforcement agencies across the state is crucial in our shared mission to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on our transportation network,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “I’m thankful for the officers who stepped up in 2020 to undergo this training and for our Highway Safety Office team members who keep these frontline officers on the cutting of enforcement practices and technology.”
To develop effective solutions that address local and statewide traffic safety, law enforcement agencies must have personnel that are highly skilled in traffic safety. The TSS program framework provides law enforcement officers an opportunity to receive credit and recognition for their skills and contributions to traffic safety.
“I congratulate and commend all the law enforcement personnel who have taken advantage of this opportunity to improve their ability to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads by becoming traffic safety specialists,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III said. “When the Maryland State Police was created 100 years ago, one of its assigned primary duties was to conduct statewide traffic safety and enforcement efforts. As we enter a new century of service, our commitment to making Maryland highways safer remains strong as we work toward the important goal of zero deaths.”
Nearly 850 officers across Maryland have earned TSS designation since 2008 and 65 law enforcement agencies have at least one TSS designee on staff.
Learn more about the MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.
