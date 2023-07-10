GRANTSVILLE — Organist Bryan Lohr will perform a Music at Penn Alps concert July 15 at 7 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 12814 New Germany Road.
The former director of music ministries at First Presbyterian Church of Cumberland, he is the director of music ministries at the Presbyterian Church of Danville, Kentucky. In addition to leading a semiprofessional choir, bell choir and concert series, he plays weekly on the church’s mechanical action organ.
Lohr grew up in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. He earned degrees in music from The Juilliard School and Carnegie Mellon University and as a solo artist, has performed across the United States. He served for 11 years as organist and director of music ministry at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Somerset. He also served on the board of directors of the United Church of Christ’s Musician’s National Network.
Tickets may be bought at the door, in the Penn Alps Gift Shop or at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets/. Anyone 19 and under is admitted free.
