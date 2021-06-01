CUMBERLAND — A student team sponsored by Cumberland Civil Air Patrol is among 100 national finalists in the American Rocketry Challenge.
The students will compete in mid-June at regional launch sites across the U.S. for the title of national champion and $100,000 in prizes.
The team is being advised by Rich Van Blarcom.
The contest involves more than 5,000 students with over 600 teams.
Teams from 27 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands are represented among the finalists.
This year’s rules require teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that carries a raw egg to three different altitude and time goals: 800 feet within 40 to 43 seconds for their qualifying flights and then 775 feet within 39 to 42 seconds and 825 feet within 41 to 44 seconds at the national finals, all with the rocket and egg returning to the ground intact.
The American Rocketry Challenge is the Aerospace Industry Association’s flagship program designed to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Teams competing in 2021 had to overcome new obstacles created by the pandemic. From Zoom practices, virtual launches and calculations, to new distancing protocols and procedures, the 2021 finalists are problem solvers.
Follow and support the local team on the road to national finals using the hashtag: #TARC2021.
