FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst welcomes shoppers to downtown Frostburg on Nov. 27, which is Small Business Saturday with one-day-only discounts and specials, a holiday pickle scavenger hunt and a pop-up holiday market.
FrostburgFirst will host its annual Shop Small Holiday Market in City Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local entrepreneurs and artisans will sell handcrafted items, including jewelry, clothing, home decor, artwork, textiles, skin care, candles and holiday gifts.
Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided by FrostburgFirst as a thank you for shopping small and take advantage of free bag check service.
The Mountain Ridge High School choir will sing carols throughout downtown from noon to 1 p.m.
FrostburgFirst holiday pickles will be hidden in businesses throughout the downtown. Bring one back to City Place to win a pickle ornament and be entered to win a gift bag of local goodies and Burg Bucks. The first 20 people to stop by the FrostburgFirst table at City Place and sign up to be a FrostburgFirst investor will receive a Shop Small bag with FrostburgFirst merchandise and be entered to win $25 in Burg Bucks. With the countywide Shop Small, Win Big campaign, shoppers can upload receipts to mdmountainside.com/winbig to be entered for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1,000.
To stay updated on Small Business Saturday specials and promotions and to preview Shop Small Holiday market vendors, visit downtownfrostburg.com/shopsmallseason. For questions about Small Business Saturday in Frostburg, call 301-689-6900 or email events@frostburgfirst.com.
