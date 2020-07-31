CUMBERLAND — Sites along Town Creek, Evitts Creek and the North Branch of the Potomac River will benefit from grant money from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Ecosystem restoration will be performed through the Western Maryland Resource and Development Council as part of the $26.2 million awarded statewide to improve water quality and increase flood resiliency.
“Local efforts play an important role in attaining our environmental goals. In addition, these projects will benefit local communities and their economies as they build resilience and prevent polluted runoff from reaching our waterways,” DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said.
Funding was provided through federal and state sources, including the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, Coastal Resiliency Program, Waterway Improvement Fund, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
