Local teen represents U.S. as youth delegate

CUMBERLAND — Genevieve Batman has been selected to represent the United States on behalf of the United Nations Association — United States of America as a youth delegate in the worldwide youth initiative YOUNGA — Bridging The Gap.
YOUNGA is a companion to the United Nations General Assembly.
The 1,500 youth, 30 of which are from the U.S., will represent their respective countries. Discussions and actions will center around the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals.
A junior at Allegany High School, Batman was the first freshman to make the school’s varsity mock trial team. A member of the marching band, she was a cello soloist last season. She has studied and played cello for 11 years and has performed and competed around the country as well as in Italy.
The initial Youth Mastermind sessions will be followed by four weeks of specialized sessions, ending with the Global Spectacular Oct. 23-35, which will be publicly broadcasted. Speakers for the various sessions include Meg Donnely, Yusef Omar, Darin Olien, Vishen Lakhiana and Maejor.
This year is the first installation of YOUNGA, which is restricted to be strictly virtual.
