LONACONING — The town of Lonaconing will hold a Memorial Day service May 29 at 10 a.m. at the Lonaconing Monument, weather permitting.
Mayor John W. Coburn Jr. will serve as the master of ceremonies. The Rev. Tom Morgan will give the opening prayer and the Rev. David Schoch will give the closing prayer.
The presentation and retreat of colors will be by the Good Will Fire Company.
Retired Sen. George C. Edwards will be the guest speaker.
A presentation of florals will be conducted by the town of Lonaconing, Good Will Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary, Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, The Medicine Shoppe of Georges Creek, George’s Creek Sorority Sisters, Lions Club, Senior Center, Wilhelm-Eakin Funeral Home, Rising Sun Lodge 86 Knights of Pythias and Pythian Sisters, George’s Creek Valley Masonic Lodge 161, Valley High School Alumni Association, George’s Creek Ambulance Service, Oak Hill Cemetery Association, Coney Pizza and Georges Creek Florist.
Following the service, the ladies auxiliary will serve refreshments at the armory.
