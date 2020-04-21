On the evening of April 14, 1833, fast winds whipped through the streets of Cumberland, driving people indoors if they didn’t need to be out. That was not to be, though, and soon everyone in the town was outside.
Around 10 p.m., a fire started in a cabinetmaker’s shop at the corner of Mechanic and Bedford streets. No one is sure how it started. Perhaps the winds knocked a lantern over or sent embers flying from the fireplace. Whatever the cause, the fire found plenty of fuel in the shop, and it was soon ablaze.
The wind blowing through the town’s narrow streets helped the fire spread, “leaving very little time to save any moveable effects,” according to the Hagerstown Mail.
As people awakened to shouts, smoke, flames and alarm bells, they rushed to try to douse the nearest flames. The Washington National Intelligencer called their efforts “confused and ill-directed,” having no effect on the flames.
“Store goods, beds, furniture, books and papers, were carried into the street as a place of safety, but the march of destruction was so rapid, and the heat in the street so intense, that all this property was burnt before the eyes of its owners,” the newspaper reported.
As people fled to safety, smoke blackened the sky even more than night, making it difficult to see.
All the stores in town except Bruce and Beall’s burned. The bank and all the taverns were destroyed. The Civilian printing office was destroyed. Seventy-five houses were ruined.
“Nothing now remains but parts of walls & chimneys where once the principal part of the town stood,” the Hagerstown Mail reported.
The fire raged for two hours before being brought under control.
“It is ascertained that the entire business portion of Cumberland has been destroyed,” the Hagerstown Mail reported. “All the taverns, all the stores in the place, but one, are now in ashes, about thirty flourishing mechanics all in prosperous businesses, have been reduced to ruin, and their families left without a shelter to cover them. The three physicians of the town have lost nearly all their property and medicines. It is believed that two thirds of the inhabitants are houseless.”
This meant about 800 people were homeless, and many of them had nothing more than the clothing on their backs.
The Civilian reported later that the burned area covered, “The whole of Mechanic St. from Beall’s Mills to Mr. Russel’s on the East, and M. Rizer’s Gun Smith shop on the West side was consumed; and Main St. was taken entirely as far out as Messrs. Shr[i]ver’s & Hoffman’s.”
The following day, a meeting was held at the courthouse to evaluate the damage and make a plan for moving forward. A list of the properties lost and their value was made and totaled nearly $300,000. Committees were formed to go door to door for donations to help the displaced families.
Other towns and cities formed committees and collected money to help Cumberland rebuild. Eventually, $20,000 was sent to Cumberland, including a $50 donation from President Andrew Jackson. Former resident James Reeside, who lived in Philadelphia, sold half of all his Cumberland properties and donated the proceeds to the town.
Within a year, the town had rebuilt itself; in fact, it had rebuilt itself better. David Dean noted in “Allegany County – A History” that many of the destroyed buildings had been in poor shape. The new buildings were sturdier and more modern. The fire helped usher the town into a new age of prosperity.
