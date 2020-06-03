Looking Back 1956: Myerses, Minnicks and McKenzies, oh my!

It’s a wonder that Wilbur L. Ross didn’t go cross-eyed trying to keep all the mail straight on RD 2 in Frostburg during the 1940s and 1950s. He might have had the most confusing mail route on record.
Each morning, Wilbur drove from his home on Armstrong Street in Frostburg to the post office in town. Then he set out in his own vehicle over a 43-mile route to deliver mail to 692 families along Frostburg RD 2. The rural delivery route served 3,460 people in Eckhart, Morantown, Zihlman, Borden Mines, Consol Village, U.S. 40 West to Little Savage Mountain, the top of Little Savage Mountain to Finzel and the farm areas around Finzel.
It also served any businesses along the route, of which there were plenty. The people along the route were “storekeepers, farmers, school teachers, telephone operator, state road inspectors, school bus drivers, radio announcer, insurance men, state trapper, game warden, milkman, trial magistrate, minister, nurses, tavern owners, gunsmith, mine safety inspectors, rug makers, bus drivers, truck drivers, electricians, motor vehicle inspector, and investigator for the State Department of Labor,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
“In addition to keeping the mail straight, battling the rough weather, Ross has time to do a good deed often by delivering a prescription from a drug store, dropping off groceries, delivering phone messages further along the route, among other things,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
His good deeds meant that whenever he had a flat tire, the next person who came along the route knew him and lent a hand to allow the mail to go through. Besides wear and tear on his tires, the route was rough on his cars. He got a new one every other year on average. By the time Wilbur retired in 1988 after 39½ years on the job, he had been a member of the National Safety Council’s 1,000,000 Mile Club for three years. He also drove all those miles without a single accident.
Yes, Wilbur enjoyed his work and the route he worked. His only problem was the people. Too many shared names or had close names.
“It seems that on his route are 41 separate families of McKenzies, representing a total of nearly 200 individuals by that name,” the newspaper reported. Of those McKenzies, 29 had a first name that began with the letter J and 21 first names started with C. Other popular first name starts were D (14), E (14), H (13) and M (13). Of the 21 J. McKenzies, nine were named John and eight were named James. There were also eight Mary McKenzies.
The McKenzies weren’t the only problem. Ross delivered to 12 Minnick families, including two James Minnicks and four Mary Minnicks. Other prominent families included Porters (18), Winebrenners (13), Myerses (10), Rosenbergers (10), Skidmores (9), Garlitzes (9), Lancasters (8), and Dreeses (7). Of the nine Crowe families, two were W. E. Crowe. Of the nine Caton families, two were Mrs. Helen Caton.
Then there were names that were close. Dessa Drees and Dessie Drees. James E. Fadeley and James E. Faidley.
And this didn’t even include children’s names. They shared the same or similar names to others in their family, although they tended not to get much mail except around the birthdays or holidays.
It could easily be chaos, but Ross managed to keep things straight for the most post, and he did so for nearly 40 years.
When he first became a mail carrier in October 1942, the route was smaller. It was 32 miles long, serving 300 families.
His work was interrupted with his service in World War II. He served 2 1/2 years overseas with the Office of the Chief Surgeon. His medals and ribbons included the combat Infantry Medal, Bronze Star for Heroism with four stars, Good Conduct Medal, European Theatre Medal, American Theatre Award Medal, Army Occupation Medal and a Presidential Unit Citation. He continued his service in the 115th Infantry Regiment of Maryland National Guard in Frostburg.
Back on the job as a rural mail carrier, Consol Village and Eckhart were added to the route in April 1952 to bring the route up to 39 miles and 550 families. A couple of years later it grew to 43 miles and 692 families.
Ross died in 1992 at the age of 69.
