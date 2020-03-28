In late August 1922, Frostburg residents were facing a water shortage, although there was plenty to drink. The problem was that what was available to drink was moonshine because the moonshiners were using all of the water.
As water levels started falling in the town’s water system during the summer, officials started investigating to find the reasons behind it. The answer “was finally revealed by discovery in a most unusual way. Just how, would be telling a secret,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Water was being consumed at three times the normal rate. Frostburg typically used about 110,000 gallons of water daily, but it was using 330,000 gallons in 1922.
The reason was the estimated 100 stills operating within town boundaries. The newspaper did the math estimating that each still used an average of 90 gallons of water an hour or nearly 2,000 gallons to make a batch of moonshine.
The 90-gallon estimate was an average between the 75 gallons an hour used by a small still and the 100 to 125 gallons an hour used by large stills.
The average still was using the same amount of water as 20 families.
“One hundred stills will use nearly 200,000 gallons of water, or the exact amount in excess of water supply estimated by an expert from Baltimore which should be used by a town the size of Frostburg,” the newspaper reported.
The problem with this, beyond the excessive use of water, was that moonshining was illegal.
The U.S. Congress ratified nationwide Prohibition in January 1919, and the Volstead Act passed later that year, providing the means to enforce liquor and beer sales and manufacture. Prohibition went into effect on midnight Jan. 17, 1920.
Despite this, Frostburg did not do much to enforce the unpopular law. A 1921 front-page article in the Cumberland Evening Times proclaimed: “Vice Crusade on Town Evils in Frostburg. County Bootleggers and Prostitutes Have Made It Headquarters in Recent Weeks.”
“Certain near-beer saloons sell moonshine openly over the bar, while ‘etherized’ beer that carries a kick and sickening after-effect, is dispensed by the truckload by the county ‘rum ring,’ assisted by Pittsburg bootleggers,” the newspaper reported.
To deal with the water shortage, town officials circulated flyers listing 12 points urging conservation measures.
The flyer was signed by Mayor Olin R. Rice, Josiah Ford, Edwin Elias, Griffith Hughes, Ed J. Duffy, Leslie Hockman and Harry Fuller.
Most of the points were things that would still be relevant today, such as: “Do not let water run continuously when washing dishes.” “Have a plumber or some competent person to stop all leaks of every kind and also reduce the quantity used in flushing commodes.” A few were specific to the time period, such as “Do not let water run to cool milk and butter – buy ice.”
The flyer also urged residents to report their neighbors who were breaking the rules to city officials, although they weren’t enforcing the Volstead Act. City officials also tried to scare residents, writing, “Our safety and even our existence as a town may depend upon the observance of these rules.”
The final point was just for moonshiners. “Mr. Moonshiners, please stop making moonshine until there is more water.”
It was never noted whether the moonshiners reduced their consumption of water. Police finally started making arrests a few weeks later, which may have slowed production of moonshine somewhat.
Contact James Rada at jimrada@yahoo.com or 410-698-3571.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.