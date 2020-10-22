Editor’s note: This is the first in a series about the founding of Frostburg State University as State Normal School No. 2.
That Frostburg wants the Normal School,
And Frostburg wants it badly,
But Cumberland, Oakland, and Hagerstown–
They need it just as sadly.
This is stated with pleasure,
Nor stated quite complete,
Because this rhyme is measured
By a Frostburg maiden’s feet.
• Daniel Webster Snyder
Cumberland Times
It was never a question whether Western Maryland wanted a normal school to train teachers. No, the fight was over where it would be located.
Through 1897, the Maryland legislature talked about building a second normal school in the state. A normal school is a college where students train to be professional teachers, and Maryland’s first normal school was in Baltimore. On Jan. 8, 1898, J. Benson Oder, editor of the Frostburg Mining Journal, wrote a letter in the newspaper to the county’s legislative delegation proposing the second normal school be built in Frostburg. He pointed out that Frostburg had the best water and sanitation in the region and Cumberland had already received more than its fair share of “county favors.”
“Gentlemen, once again, you owe this debt to your constituents. Pay it and thus erect a monument to your legislative memory that will outlast all the mine inspectorships that you can lay at the feet of Piney Ridge,” Oder wrote.
A normal school was also expected to improve education in the county without having to send prospective teachers to Baltimore for schooling. Betty Van Newkirk wrote in the Journal of the Alleghenies that in 1880, all but three of the teachers in Allegany County were certified, but 121 of the 124 teachers had to do it without normal school training.
The idea of a Western Maryland normal school caught on, and Hagerstown and Oakland soon threw their hats in the ring as a location for the school. However, in Western Maryland, Cumberland was the 400-pound gorilla in the room.
“Cumberland has no quarrel with its neighbors and is seeking none,” the Cumberland News reported. “Its people would welcome within its limits the location of such an institution as is proposed. It is so situated geographically, has such ample railway and other facilities as would suggest this to be the nature point for the school.”
This upset Oder, who believed that Cumberland already had enough largesse from the state.
“That if the Normal School is to be located at Frostburg, the most suitable in the county, Cumberland influence will smash the Normal School!
“Why Cumberland, conjoined with ministerial officiousness, keeps us out of even one Sunday train, and then makes success in matters like that an argument against us by citing its only superior ‘railway facilities,’” Oder wrote.
Meanwhile, Cumberland sent a delegation to Annapolis to lobby the legislative delegation. Cumberland’s plan was to have the state build a $25,000 dormitory next to the Allegany Academy (the present Washington Street public library) and then support the school with $5,000 a year to cover expenses.
Frostburg responded by forming its own committee to come up with a proposal.
Then, in late January 1898, the Allegany County Teachers’ Institute met in Cumberland and voiced its support for having the normal school in that city.
“The adoption of a resolution by the Teachers’ Institute at Cumberland naming that city as the proper place for the Normal School should have no weight on determining the location of the school,” Oder wrote in the Mining Journal. “By what right the teachers, the employees of the people, should attempt to dictate the location of any school is not known. This is a matter for the people who pay the taxes to decide. The teachers are the employees of the taxpayers and should remain silent on the subject.”
The fight over where to locate the proposed school raged as the time for legislative session to end drew closer.
