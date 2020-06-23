DR. WALLACE: I’m a 16-year-old girl who needs to lose 25 to 30 pounds by the middle of this summer. I know how I packed on the extra pounds: I was depressed this year, and I tried to eat my way back to happiness. It didn’t work. All I did was gain a lot of useless weight.
Now that I’m mentally healthier after going to therapy regularly, I want to try losing weight. I’m told by a few of my girlfriends that diet pills really work for losing weight, but I also understand these pills can become addictive for some people. I’m not sure if I’m one of those people, but I really, really want to drop some weight fast. — Seeking to Slim Down, via email
SEEKING TO SLIM DOWN: You should not get involved with diet pills. They are, indeed, highly addictive, and most who use these types of pills gain the lost weight back quickly after they quit taking the pills. This can start a dangerous binge-purge cycle that is very unhealthy.
The safest way to lose weight and to keep those extra pounds off is to change your eating patterns. Learn what to eat, how much to eat and, most importantly, what not to eat. Couple this with an active and regular exercise program, and you will maintain a healthy weight.
If you start eating properly and exercising regularly, some of your excess weight will be history come September. By the new year, you should happily see the “new you.”
You should plan to lose pounds gradually, just a few pounds each month, versus seeking an immediate steep loss of weight, which could be dangerous to your overall health.
