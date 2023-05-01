CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Theatre announces the exhibition of Ester Foland’s artworks on display in the Bev Walker Gallery for the Arts in the lobby of the theater during the production of “The Prom” from May 4-21.
Foland started drawing at a young age, often working diligently on a drawing or coloring pages while others went out to play. She combines her love of animals with a love of art, including horses or wolves. Her work often contains some sort of animal.
“I developed a personal style from the interest of cross-hatching, which can be seen in a lot of my illustrations,” Foland said. “It wasn’t until high school when I was introduced to photography at Bishop Walsh, that I quickly fell in love with that medium. I’m now studying for a bachelor’s in fine arts at Frostburg State University with a focus in illustration, photography and graphic design.”
The artist believes that art and expression of her feelings have come together to form a working relationship. It can be a way to understand emotions — instead of verbal expression you share feelings, thoughts or get a point across using your art.
“Art can bring light to many emotions and can give a voice to experiences that are often cast aside or not talked about, and I want to be one of those that allows it,” said Foland. “I do not direct all my art to have joyful expression and positive vibes. Much of my work leans towards the macabre and melancholy, with stark imagery that alludes to depression, death, suicide and other topics relating to mental health and mental illnesses. I want my art to evoke feelings and emotions and try to have a meaning behind each of my works.”
The Cumberland Theatre is located at 101 N. Johnson St. Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Thursday tickets are buy one, get one with promo code Zazz at www.cumberlandtheatre.com or call 301-759-4990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.