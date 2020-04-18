DR. WALLACE: I’m 17, and my girlfriend broke up with me recently because she said she thought I was “smothering” her. I do love this girl very much, so breaking up was hard on me to say the least.
Last week, I told her how I felt in writing, and I used death as an analogy for the pain I felt — but only as an analogy. I never came close to insinuating that I would ever harm myself.
Well, you guessed it; she took it as a suicide note. I can honestly say that I have never in my life had a single thought of doing such a thing. So, a few days later, she called me and said she was sorry I was hurting so much, and she proceeded to tell me that she had spent a lot of time praying that I would not commit suicide. Then she followed that by adding that she no longer wanted to communicate with me ever again in the future — either by talking or in writing, like a text or an email. She actually said that she needed to put me completely out of her mind.
Now I feel even worse than before. What do you suggest I do at this point? I’d like to be able to at least keep loosely in touch with her, but I don’t want to freak her out either. — Suffering in Silence, via email
SUFFERING IN SILENCE: My advice is to let her go and get on with your life. Plan to find some new activities to keep you busy and get your mind off the heartbreak you’ve recently suffered. You might even want to consider volunteering somewhere in a way that you can truly help others, as this will elevate your self-esteem.
Reach out to some of your friends, and engage them in conversations about topics you all enjoy. Seek out some fun activities. Listen to music; learn a new instrument; study a subject you’ve always found interesting but never had time to pursue. Keeping your life busy will make it impossible for you to stay preoccupied in your misery. You’ll start making new friends, and soon enough, you’ll be dating again, perhaps even via an introduction from one of your friends.
DR. WALLACE: I was surprised when you told a girl a few months ago that she shouldn’t wear jeans to church. God doesn’t care what a person wears to church. It’s going to church that is important, not what you wear while you are there. A lot of women choose to dress up because they are more interested in fashion than actual worship. I hope that I have helped you to at least consider changing your mind. — Casual Churchgoer, Memphis, Tennessee
CASUAL CHURCHGOER: In this particular case you are referencing, her parents were encouraging her to stop wearing jeans and start wearing more appropriate clothing to at least roughly match the attire of every other attendee of that particular church. I told her that, in my opinion, attending church was far more important than the type of clothing worn to a service, but I also encouraged her to wear a dressier outfit from time to time.
I still encourage worshipers, if they can, to wear their Sunday bests to church — if that is the standard in a particular church. However, if one is attending a church where very casual clothes are the norm, by all means, wear what you feel fits in with what others wear. Finally, if you’re planning to attend a church where dressier clothes are the norm, but the best you have is a pair of clean jeans, by all means, wear them rather than staying away due to a lack of clothing options.
I would say that our opinions on this subject are not as far apart as you might have thought at first! Thank you for your comments on this topic.
DR. WALLACE: You have given past advice to a 19-year-old girl whose fiance gave her the “ultimatum” of three weeks to stop smoking or he’d leave her and end their relationship. Your advice seemed a bit zealous when you told her she’d be choosing smoking over her relationship if she didn’t meet his demands, but in your haste to condemn smoking, you seemed insensitive to the fact that it may take her longer than three weeks to quit. You also only seemed to be looking at an answer from her point of view.
I’d like to posit another point of view when we look at this couple from the outside in. I’d like to point out that this fiance has chosen his aversion to a bad habit over his love for his future wife, and this seems incredibly shallow to me!
If two people in a relationship really care for each other, they should be able to find common ground on this issue, or any similar issue, and find a way to work together to save the relationship. I feel each party needs to step up and compromise or find a plan to work together. We should not only be looking at the young lady who is the smoker. -- Another Point of View, via email
ANOTHER POINT OF VIEW: I like your response to this young fiance’s situation, and I’m pleased to tell you that you’ve opened my mind to a potentially better solution. I hope she and her fiance are still together these days and that they are able to read your eloquent take on their particular situation.
I truly enjoy a well-thought-out suggestion from a reader who has taken interest in this column and taken the time to write to us with an opinion or suggestion. I thank you for sharing yours with our readers, and me as well.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a high school sophomore who has gotten very good grades ever since I started high school. My parents told me back when I first started high school as a freshman that I had to study from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights and three hours on the weekend. I was told not to text my friends or call them during those hours. However, my parents would often go out to visit other friends socially during the week for dinners or events, so they did not enforce these specific study times so much. This was fine since I’ve had excellent grades each semester.
Now, however, my parents have seen their social life stunted since all restaurants in our city are closed due to the COVID-19 virus. Now they are home all the time, and they are breathing down my back about when I do or do not study! I cannot receive calls or watch television during times they don’t like, even if I finish all my homework during the day, since I have nothing to do in the afternoons after my online classes end!
I liked how things were before. I did very well, and my parents didn’t hassle me about the times. Now I miss a group video chat with my friends every night at 7:30 p.m. (that’s when most of my friends are done with dinner and can meet virtually). Don’t you think my parents could cut me some slack over when I must study? — Good Student, Rough Schedule, via email
GOOD STUDENT, ROUGH SCHEDULE: Providing a set study time is a good idea, but your parents are excessive with their demands at this time. Almost every high school in our nation is finding ways for students to learn from home, and assignments and homework requirements have been greatly impacted.
You’ve established a good track record with your excellent grades and demonstrated you can budget your time well.
You have my blessing to show your parents this column and point out to them that I agree with you on this issue. Staying in touch with your high school friends is important, so a 30- or 45-minute video chat at 7:30 p.m. should be allowed. I feel you would benefit from this opportunity to interact with your peers.
Perhaps you can suggest a compromise: While your high school is physically closed, your parents might give you more flexibility. Then, when it reopens — either later this school year or in the fall — you’ll agree to revert back to the previous arrangement your parents had set regarding your study hours at home.
