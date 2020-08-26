Luke incumbents face challengers
LUKE — The town of Luke will conduct its biannual election Sept. 14 at the City Building with polls open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Votes may be cast for mayor and four commissioners. Incumbent Mayor Edward E. Clemons Jr. is being challenged by Paula C. Ward. Candidates for commissioner include incumbents Thomas D. Clayton, James L. Lewis and Gary L. Wiltison. Challengers include Dorothy Lee Johnston and James Parker.
Absentee ballots can be requested until Aug. 28. Emergency ballots are available by calling 301-359-3074.
Anyone entering the City Building must wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.