Luke mayor challenged
LUKE — The town of Luke will conduct its biannual election on June 13 with Mayor Edward Clemons Jr. and Paula Ward running for the mayoral seat.
Commissioners Thomas Clayton, James “Jim” Lewis and Gary L. Wiltison are running for reelection to fill four seats.
Votes will be cast in Luke City Building from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on paper ballots with space for the write-in option. The board of supervisors of elections, Heather Ours, chair, and Samantha Eckart and Judy Parker will be in charge and will be assisted by the town clerk if needed.
Requests for applications for absentee ballots can be made until May 27 at 2 p.m. Call the clerk’s office at 301-359-3074 for more information.
