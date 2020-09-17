Luke incumbents retain seats
LUKE — The mayor and three commissioners of Luke retained their seats in the biannual election, to be joined by Commissioner James Parker.
Mayor Edward Clemons Jr. garnered 22 votes in Monday’s race against Paula C. Ward, with 18 votes.
Votes cast for commissioner included incumbent Thomas Clayton, 20; Dorothy Lee Johnston, 10; incumbent James Lewis, 21; Parker, 23; incumbent Gary Wiltison, 27; and Janet Bryan as a write-in, 11.
The mayor and commissioners will serve a two-year term of office. The supervisors of the Board of Elections were Tina Matthews, chair; Heather Ours and Barbara Davis. The board was assisted by the town clerk.
Of the 52 registered Luke residents, 40 voted, representing a 77% turnout.
