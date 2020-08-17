For the Cumberland Times-News
LUKE — The town of Luke held its biannual voter registration with five residents participating.
The town registration list includes 47 names. Registration is closed until Sept. 15. Supervisors of the election board are Tina Matthews, chair; Heather Ours and Barbara Davis.
The biannual election will be held Sept. 14 with polls open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Luke City Building. Paper ballots will be used with space for the write-in option. Votes may be cast for mayor and four commissioners.
Absentee ballot applications will be available Aug. 24 and can be requested until Aug. 28. Applications must be returned by Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. Ballots are due to the Election Board by 2 p.m. on Sept. 14. Call the clerk’s office at 301-359-3074 for more information on these procedures.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, anyone entering the City Building must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
