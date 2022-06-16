Luke reelects mayor, council for another term
LUKE — Luke Mayor Edward Clemons Jr. was reelected by a slim margin and will be joined by council members Thomas Clayton, James Lewis, Carrie Wade and Gary L. Wiltison for the 2022-2024 term.
Clemons, with 24 votes, defeated Paula Ward with 20 votes.
Carrie Wade won the council seat with 12 write-in votes. The three incumbents were on the ballot for reelection with Clayton receiving 16 votes; Lewis, 26; and Wiltison, 23.
The supervisors of the Board of Elections were chair Heather Ours, Samantha Eckart and Judy Parker. The board was assisted by the town clerk.
Of the 54 registered Luke residents, 44 voted, representing an 82% turnout.
Other write-in candidates for council included Janet Bryan, James Moon and James Parker, one vote, and Jesse Lands and Allen Parsons, two votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.