LUKE — The town of Luke will hold a voter registration day Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Luke City Building. Residents must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The registration book will not be reopened until 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
To be eligible to register for elections, a person must be a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old by the election date, Sept. 14; a resident of Luke for at least 30 days prior to the election; and in compliance with the town charter provisions.
Residents who are unable to be present to register may complete the proper forms and sign the voter registration oath. Registration applications must be returned to the clerk’s office to validate the application on registration day.
Any questions can be directed to 301-359-3074.
