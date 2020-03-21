OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools is expanding free meals to include a hot supper at all 16 sites that also offer lunch Monday through Friday.
Meals are free to anyone 18 years old and younger and should be taken home to enjoy. One bag of food for each child will be handed to the driver.
Meals will be distributed at the following locations throughout the duration of the statewide school closure:
• Deer Park Town Hall, 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.
• Swanton Otterbein United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. to noon, 5 to 5:20 p.m.
• Bittinger Fire Hall, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., 5:45 to 6:05 p.m.
• Eastern Garrett Fire Hall, 12:35 to 12:55 p.m., 6:35 to 6:55 p.m.
• Dennett Road School, 11:30 a.m. to noon., 4:30 to 5 p.m.
• Liberty Mews, 11 to 11:20 a.m., 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.
• Crellin, 57 Crellin St., 11:35 to 11:55 a.m., 5:05 to 5:25 p.m.
• Oakland Town Parking Lot, 12:10 to 12:30 p.m., 5:40 to 6 p.m.
• Deer Park, 198 Frank Custer Drive, 12:45 to 1:05 p.m., 6:15 to 6:35 p.m.
• Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, 10:40 to 11 a.m., 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.
• Hickory Environmental Center, 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., 5:10 to 5:30 p.m.
• Friendsville Elementary School, noon to 12:20 p.m., 5:50 to 6:10 p.m.
• Grantsville Elementary School 12:40 to 1 p.m., 6:30 to 6:50 p.m.
• Loch Lynn pavilion, 11 to 11:20 a.m., 4:30 ro 4:50 p.m.
• Kitzmiller Community Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., 5:15 to 5:35 p.m.
• The Bloomington Park, 12:30 to 12:50 p.m., 6 to 6:20 p.m.
Anyone who may have a difficult time reaching one of the food service sites can complete the form at garrettcountyschools.org/meals to request home delivery of meals. For help in completing the form,call 888-285-7248 and leave a message including name, phone number, email, number of children under 18 and address. Meals and delivery are provided at no cost to the family for all of the children 18 and under.
Questions should be directed to the Food and Nutrition Services Office at 301-334-7652 or 888-262-2792.
