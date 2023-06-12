CUMBERLAND — The June edition of Allegany Magazine is one that should answer the age-old question “What is there to do around here?”
“We get asked that question all the time at the magazine. We get stopped downtown or out to dinner and people ask ‘what else is there to do here?’” said Shane Riggs, the magazine’s managing editor. “And so for our June edition we thought we would compile a recommended list.”
The June edition is labeled the “unofficial guide to fairs and festivals and things to do.”
“We say ‘unofficial’ because we will leave the official business of promoting and publicizing all of these events in their details to the tourism people and the folks who plan these events because they do an expert job at it,” said Riggs. “Our freelance reporters, columnists, photographers and I scoured all the websites. We talked to event and festival directors and we compiled a list all in one publication all at one time that should help answer the question about whether or not there are plenty of activities to do this year.”
The edition takes a closer look at Juneteenth, Heritage Days, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival, Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo, Rock the Mountains and the Wills Creek Exhibition and Artists Studio Tours. This issue is recommending 84 activities to do from now “until our mountains dress for autumn,” said Riggs.
“There is an activity nearly every weekend, for everyone, starting at the very moment you pick up the June issue right through the end of October,” Riggs said. “We have some truly amazing locally owned restaurants, some wonderful independent boutiques and shops, trails and outdoor activities galore, entertainment venues, a casino, mountains, lakes, beautiful state parks and a summer packed with things to keep us busy while we watch the leaves the change color for the fall.”
“In this edition, we got kings and queens, country, rock, bluegrass, heritage, history, trains, airplanes, classic cars, camping, plays and musicals, beer, whiskey and margaritas, men in kilts and the Evil Dead,” said Riggs. “Staying home and being bored is a choice these next two seasons here at home. If you are not taking advantage of any of these events or activities — many of them with free admissions — then you can’t complain there is nothing to do. Truly, there is everything to do. The problem then becomes what to choose and what not to do.”
Chosen to appear on the cover for the June edition is Frostburg State University student and Cumberland resident Lily Jackson, daughter of Larry and Sarah Jackson, in a photograph taken by Allegany Magazine photo correspondent Karen Morgan. The cover marks the 25th time a photo by Morgan has been selected — the most covers of any photographer in the magazine’s nearly 18-year history.
In addition to adding events to your summer and early fall calendar, the June issue includes contributions by Frank Asher, C.J. Cangianelli, William Hand, Tifani Fisher, Rommel Gonzaga, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Kimberli Rowley and Sid Thomas.
Allegany Magazine is a sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. The magazine is available by subscription with single copy sales available at select retail locations in the area.
