CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Postal Service is inviting customers to participate in Mailbox Improvement Week through May 23.
In line with spring cleaning, the annual campaign encourages customers to enhance the appearance of shabby mailboxes.
All mailboxes must use delivery equipment approved by the postmaster general. Boxes must be fully operational, designed to protect the mail from weather, safe to use and large enough to support daily mail and package deliveries.
The Postal Service makes the annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.
Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:
• Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.
• Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.
• Remounting a loosened mailbox post.
• Replacing or adding house numbers.
Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they should consult with the local postmaster to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.
For more information about residential mailbox standards, visit https://www.usps.com/manage/mailboxes.htm.
