CUMBERLAND — Main Street programs in Cumberland, Frostburg and Oakland will receive their share of state funding to support small businesses and other economic recovery efforts bought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards mark the third phase of the Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. All 33 designated Main Street Maryland communities and Baltimore’s eight designated Main Street neighborhoods applied for and received awards to support their operating and capital grants to businesses in their districts.
Cumberland will receive $55,461; Frostburg, $99,830; and Oakland, $152,518.
Last year, the impact of the local efforts of Main Street Maryland communities resulted in 180 businesses expanding or opening, 665 new jobs and 130 private and public investments totaling over $80 million.
